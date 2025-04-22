Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 464.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 33,919 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Trading Down 0.2 %

UniFirst stock opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.95 and a 200 day moving average of $196.15.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,682.25. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. UBS Group increased their price target on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on UniFirst

About UniFirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.