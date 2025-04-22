Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,976 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

MUFG opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.