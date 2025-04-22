Invesco Ltd. Purchases 182,650 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 761,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,650 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBN. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth $247,000.

NYSE BBN opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

