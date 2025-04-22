Invesco Ltd. Purchases 24,026 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.25% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,516,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,357,000 after purchasing an additional 829,392 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 173,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 269,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 98,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $9,049,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

AHH opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In related news, Director A Russell Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,193.90. This trade represents a 72.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 90,954 shares of company stock worth $699,607 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

