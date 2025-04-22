Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 923.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 715.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

