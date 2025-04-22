Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,954 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

