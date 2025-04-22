Invesco Ltd. Sells 150,908 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,908 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in AvePoint by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVPT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

AVPT opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.54 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,347,145 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,033. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

