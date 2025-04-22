JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Position Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,003,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,116,000 after buying an additional 4,645,608 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,579,000 after purchasing an additional 426,247 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 210,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 199,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 78,406.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 119,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 119,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

