Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Position Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,451 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Korn Ferry worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE KFY opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.25.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

