Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stake Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,381 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,951,000 after purchasing an additional 304,088 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 86,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $197,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,502,703.52. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $206,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,133 shares in the company, valued at $11,901,716.85. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,168 shares of company stock worth $2,525,600 over the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KTOS. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 319.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

