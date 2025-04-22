Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 256.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,934 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.62 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

