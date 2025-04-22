Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CENTA. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

