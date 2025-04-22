Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TPG were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TPG by 2,515.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,254 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPG by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,705,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of TPG opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.82%.

In other news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,553,683.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

