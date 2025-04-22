Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 130.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,066,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.64. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

LKFN has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group started coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch bought 5,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,600. This trade represents a 14.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $36,437.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,527.50. This represents a 9.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

