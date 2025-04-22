Legal & General Group Plc Sells 370 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.29% of City worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in City by 710.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of City by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

City Price Performance

City stock opened at $112.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. City Holding has a 52-week low of $99.63 and a 52-week high of $137.28.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,187. The trade was a 33.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,400. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,226 shares of company stock worth $147,200. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

