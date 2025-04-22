Legal & General Group Plc Sells 435 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Enstar Group worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Enstar Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enstar Group

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Enstar Group stock opened at $333.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.41. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $286.80 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

