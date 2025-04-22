Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 539.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after buying an additional 131,486 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 2.6 %

LNW stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Light & Wonder news, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $248,652.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,161,513.74. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,533.98. This trade represents a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

