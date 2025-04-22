Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Position Reduced by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 4,876.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 164,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,597,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 64.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,426,000 after buying an additional 1,967,133 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOGI opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $105.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,816.80. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

