LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $516,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGM stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.53. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

