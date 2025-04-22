Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,446,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 4,301.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 249,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803,987 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Lucid Group stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

