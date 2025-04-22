Mariner LLC Acquires 3,151 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

