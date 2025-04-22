Mariner LLC Acquires 3,375 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,298,000 after buying an additional 670,440 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 99,518 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

WES stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.85%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

