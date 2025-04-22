Mariner LLC Acquires 35,874 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 110.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,874 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,059,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 100,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period.

BATS:INDA opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

