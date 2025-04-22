Mariner LLC Buys 1,986 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 4.3 %

EME opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $545.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.28.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

