Mariner LLC Decreases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

