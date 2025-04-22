Mariner LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,631 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $53.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.84.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

