Mariner LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

