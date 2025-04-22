Mariner LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,142.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.27.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average of $151.74. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

