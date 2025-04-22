Mariner LLC Purchases 3,472 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,591 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,864.24. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ORI stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.68. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

