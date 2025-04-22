Mariner LLC Raises Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WPP alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,472,000 after purchasing an additional 172,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WPP by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WPP by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 1,612.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

WPP Trading Down 1.3 %

WPP stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $57.37.

WPP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9728 per share. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

WPP Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.