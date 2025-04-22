Mariner LLC Sells 3,111 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $538,876.50. This trade represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,446,454.39. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV opened at $250.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.79. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $313.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America increased their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.67.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

