Mariner LLC Sells 533 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.21. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.
About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.