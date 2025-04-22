Mariner LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Amundi purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.45. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $82.71 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

