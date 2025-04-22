MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.66% of MaxLinear worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,092.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Trading Down 3.0 %

MaxLinear stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $838.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MXL

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.