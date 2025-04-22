Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $43,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $168,870.08. This trade represents a 20.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 27,279 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $1,206,004.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,318.61. This represents a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,134. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $99.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.