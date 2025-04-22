Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,219 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Mohawk Industries worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $4,891,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.88.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

