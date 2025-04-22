One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,048 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $4,494,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.90.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

