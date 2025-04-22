Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

