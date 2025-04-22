Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,821,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

