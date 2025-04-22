PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Stock Price Up 14.2% – Should You Buy?

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) rose 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 79,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

