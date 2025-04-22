Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 362,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 386.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

