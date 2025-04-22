Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 239,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Affirm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Affirm by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.74.

Affirm Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.54 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,986,000. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,792.96. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,246 over the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

