Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MACOM Technology Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,656,000 after acquiring an additional 368,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,260,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $14,645,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 113,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $12,101,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,689,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,839,038. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock valued at $92,210,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

MTSI opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.46.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.