Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 151,274 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $103.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

