Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 414,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,122,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.55% of TowneBank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 137.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 50,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TOWN stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

TOWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

