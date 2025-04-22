Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,354,874 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,354,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,161,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 213,986 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 82,526 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

