Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $14.52 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 629,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of APA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get APA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in APA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of APA by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of APA from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.21.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.