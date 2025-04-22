Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $15.11 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 284,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,111,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.63%.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

