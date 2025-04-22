Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $15.40 Million in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 385,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentherm from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THRM

Gentherm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.