Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $15.89 Million in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 101,561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of Plexus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $121.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.52. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $205,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,206.72. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $173,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,276 shares in the company, valued at $176,879.12. This represents a 49.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,958 shares of company stock worth $2,551,930 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

